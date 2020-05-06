Baseball’s favorite pregame ceremony now has a new twist.

Fan have gotten a taste of sports during a pandemic with the start of the Korean Baseball Organization this week, and despite fake fans and limited contact in the diamond, the new reality of the first pitch may be its funniest change.

A 9-year-old following social distancing rules was supposed to “throw” a first pitch. Instead, he was forced to stay in a plastic bubble styled like a baseball and had to walk to home plate instead of tossing the ball. The baseball never reached the catcher.

KBO team uses a boy in a bubble for a socially distanced first pitch!!!! @wusa9 @WUSA9sports pic.twitter.com/fBCpgXSbPL — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 5, 2020

The KBO is one of the only leagues continuing amid the coronavirus outbreak, and ESPN recently bought the broadcasting rights to air its games. The league is known for its wild first pitch ceremonies throughout the years that featured flips, magic, fire, and zombies. This week’s socially distanced ceremony more than likely will be in a league of its own.

This alteration may be a win for celebrities like 50 Cent and Carly Rae Jepsen, who have thrown notoriously bad first pitches for MLB teams.

