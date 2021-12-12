Ten South Dakota teachers participated in a promotion run by a minor league hockey team over the weekend which required them to scramble around on their knees picking up $1 bills to benefit their students.

In what amounts to a horrifying commentary on the state of education funding, the Sioux Falls Stampede ran a promotion they called Dash for Cash at their game on Saturday night. During the contest’s first intermission, the teachers were brought out to center ice and positioned on a carpet with five-thousand dollar bills spread across. When given the go signal, the teachers began scrounging for the dough — stuffing as much as they could down their shirts as quickly as possible.

Annie Todd of the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls captured footage of the spectacle:

If the money was divvied up equally, each teacher would have come away with $500 — just enough cash for perhaps a handful of textbooks.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com