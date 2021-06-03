WATCH: After Being Lured into Lampooned Boxing Exhibition, Floyd Mayweather Baits Logan Paul into Hilariously Long Staredown

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul got an up-close look at each other Thursday afternoon, ahead of their upcoming eight-round exhibition fight this weekend.

Mayweather and Paul, a duo boxing fans never expected to see get in the ring together, locked eyes in a hilariously long pre-fight staredown. Just as Paul was ready to concede, Mayweather stepped forward and lured the social media star back in for another look.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face off. 👀 pic.twitter.com/9wbVJJiQjV — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) June 3, 2021

The Covid-pandemic has kept pre-fight faceoffs to a distance in the last year, but Mayweather, 44, and Paul, 26 were able to ramp up their staredown intensity with pandemic restrictions lessening. With some boxing fans mocking the exhibition for being nothing more than a money grab, Mayweather and Paul looked determined to portray a rivalry.

Mayweather was noticeably without his hat, after Paul’s brother Jake taunted and trolled the famed fighter last month at a press conference in Miami. The younger Paul brother snatched Mayweather’s hat, causing a brawl that many on social media believed was staged.

But it’s Logan Paul who Mayweather got up-close and personal with Thursday afternoon ahead of their bout. Taking place June 6 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, the exhibition fight will air as a PPV event on Showtime.

