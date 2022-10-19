WATCH: Alabama Wide Receiver Appears To Smack Tennessee Fan On The Head After The Game

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to hit a Tennesse fan who stormed the field after Tennesse beat Alabama on Saturday night.

Tennesse kicker Chase Mcgrath kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to beat Alabama. That was Tennesee’s first win against Alabama in 16 years, which sent Vols fans into a frenzy.

Once the referees put their arms up to signal the field goal was good, fans began to storm the field as players from both teams were still on the field. The crowd rushed toward the center of the field as Alabama players tried to leave to go to their locker room.

The video appeared to show Burton hit a Tennessee fan on the head as he tried to get off the field.

Jermaine Burton smacking a girl in the head after the game pic.twitter.com/6DeqPYJ5WK — Legends of Lindsey Nelson (@VolCreatures) October 18, 2022

Burton is also accused of pushing a different fan before he left the field.

Nick Saban, Alabama’s head coach, released a brief statement on Wednesday about the allegations against Burton.

“We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information.”

The University of Tennessee was fined by the South East Conference when the fans stormed the field, which is a violation of conference rules. Tennessee fans also tore down the field goalposts in celebration. Tennessee’s athletic department started a GoFundMe to help pay for the damage from the celebration even though the school president, Randy Boyd, was videoed saying did not care about the cost of replacing the goalposts.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com