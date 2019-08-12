comScore

WATCH: All-World Gymnast Simone Biles Goes Viral for Historic Jump You Have to See to Believe

By Joe DePaoloAug 12th, 2019, 11:07 am

Three years ago, gymnast Simone Biles won an incredible four Gold Medals at the Rio Olympics. Based on her performance over the weekend at the U.S. Nationals, it seems she might fare even better at next summer’s Games in Tokyo.

On the closing day of competition Sunday, Biles made history — becoming the first-ever to land a triple-double (a maneuver consisting of three flips and two twists) in the floor exercise.

Above, via NBC Sports, you can see the insane move in real time. And below, you can see it in slo-mo.

An absolutely remarkable routine from Biles — who captured her sixth National all-around title over the weekend. The Internet was captivated by the other-worldly jump, and the clip promptly went viral.

Watch above, via NBC Sports.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: