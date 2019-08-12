Forget the gold medals, GIVE THIS WOMAN A CROWN 👑@Simone_Biles makes history (again) as the first woman to land a triple double in competition on floor! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TazpPJx41W — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 12, 2019

Three years ago, gymnast Simone Biles won an incredible four Gold Medals at the Rio Olympics. Based on her performance over the weekend at the U.S. Nationals, it seems she might fare even better at next summer’s Games in Tokyo.

On the closing day of competition Sunday, Biles made history — becoming the first-ever to land a triple-double (a maneuver consisting of three flips and two twists) in the floor exercise.

Above, via NBC Sports, you can see the insane move in real time. And below, you can see it in slo-mo.

AIR BILES 😱 The height on @Simone_Biles historic pass is INSANE. pic.twitter.com/TAwNxBw9Rr — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 12, 2019

An absolutely remarkable routine from Biles — who captured her sixth National all-around title over the weekend. The Internet was captivated by the other-worldly jump, and the clip promptly went viral.

look at this! suuuuuch a fucking badass. love this woman. https://t.co/2KKdqGNgBw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 12, 2019

so simone biles was out INVENTING NEW GYMNASTICS but anyway how was everybody else’s weekend — Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) August 12, 2019

Serious questions for @Simone_Biles: are you human? If not, can I go to whatever planet you’re from cuz it seems to be filled with super women?https://t.co/k0lEjgnCdk — Doha Madani (@DohaMadani) August 12, 2019

Triple Double!!!!!! @Simone_Biles reaching for the stars, setting new records… 👏👏👏💪💪💪 — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) August 12, 2019

Incredible to watch @Simone_Biles do this in slow motion. I would call it magic but that wouldn’t give her credit for years of hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/WsFP7vAjzz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 12, 2019

America must strive to be good enough for Simone Biles. https://t.co/XrpKOSizJ4 — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) August 12, 2019

congratulations to the incredible @Simone_Biles for this history making feat… must have taken an unimaginable amount of practice, sacrifice + dedication. hope the win was delicious! 🤸🏿‍♀️🏆🥇🎉♥️ https://t.co/4gUtBmJYP3 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) August 12, 2019

if i didn’t know this was real i would have sworn it was a special effect https://t.co/J47K98BLNZ — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 12, 2019

Watch above, via NBC Sports.

