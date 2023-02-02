WATCH: An Actual Hot Mic Causes Delay To Start Of NBA Game

A microphone caught fire and delayed the start of an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Before the opening tip, Sportsnet returned from a commercial break, and a camera showed a microphone on fire underneath the basket near the Raptors’ bench.

Raptors play-by-play announcer Matt Devlin informed viewers that the game would not start on time due to the blazing piece of television equipment that looked locked into the floor.

“There is a slight delay here at the start of this game,” Delvin said. “Underneath the basket, by the stanchion, right by the Toronto Raptors bench, you see a microphone catching fire there, and so they doused that. Fire is now gone, and the remnants of what they used to extinguish that fire is now being cleaned up underneath that basket.”

After the fire was extinguished, maintenance workers began to clean the floor with towels. Utah’s mascot, Jazz Bear, got in on the effort to dry off the floor and help get the game underway.

The game eventually started, and the Jazz beat the Raptors in a nailbiter 131-128.

The ignited microphone brought a new meaning to the term “hot mics.” Sports broadcasters usually get caught saying something insensitive or curse, and it gets labeled as a “hot mic.”

Colorado Avalanche play-by-play announcer Marc Moser was caught ranting before the start of a broadcast about seagulls after one stole his McMuffin right from his hand. He clearly did not know his microphone was on, and he dropped a very loud f-bomb while he expressed his hatred toward seagulls.

“First, I want to know where the fuck seagulls live!” Moser said.

Altitude TV, which broadcasts Avalanche games, quickly cut away after someone realized Moser was heard on their airwaves.

