Football fans should circle Sunday Oct. 3 on the calendar. Week Four of the NFL schedule, Sunday Night Football on NBC will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the New England Patriots, better known as Tom Brady vs Bill Belichick.

And if you’re not excited for the game, let former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin build the anticipation for you.

“We’ve never seen it before, say what you want, but we’ve never seen anything like this!” Irvin said on NFL Network, comparing Brady’s return to New England with Michael Jordan and LeBron James returning to Chicago and Cleveland respectively.

But as Irvin notes, Jordan’s issue was with the Chicago Bulls’ general manager, LeBron’s issue was with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ owner. Brady will be uniquely clashing with Belichick during the game. Quarterback vs head coach/defensive coordinator.

As Irvin’s NFL Network co-hosts continued the Brady-Belichick conversation, the excitement and anticipation nearly reached a boiling point for the football hall-of-famer.

“It’s not just about who wins, it’s about how you win,” Irvin explained. “Is [Brady] going to light up the Pats defense? That defense is run by Belichick! That’s a DIRECT HIT on Belichick! If Belichick shutdown Tom Brady that’s a DIRECT HIT on Tom Brady!”

“All of that anger,” Irvin continued. “That y’all say didn’t exist that obviously existed because you’re no longer together! WE GET TO SEE IT!”

Irvin is right, we’ve never seen a duo like Brady and Belichick win six championships together, breakup, and face each other while both are in their prime.

Not only will bragging rights be on the line, but Brady is chasing down the NFL’s all-time passing yards record, currently held by Drew Brees. Trailing Brees by 1,154 yards, if Brady keeps pace with his average yards per game in 2020 and 2021, he’ll set the record Week Four, in New England on Sunday Night Football.

It might not be the “most watched game we’ve ever had in the history of this game,” as Irvin touts, but it will be a ratings blockbuster for NBC and the NFL.

