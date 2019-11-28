A power outage cut short a performance from the Brothers Osborne during the halftime show of the Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears NFL game on Thursday, just moments after the musical duo had started playing.

Power goes out on Brothers Osborne during the Halftime show. pic.twitter.com/8i6soPSuQf — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 28, 2019

The outage cut the lights, a projector, microphones, and even a live recording of the show, though the incident was captured by members of the audience with their phones.

The #Lions halftime show went as expected 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/2G7ksfXwcH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 28, 2019

However the power eventually came back, and the Brothers Osborne completed their performance.

Brothers Osborne started to trend on Twitter following the incident as social media users reacted to the outage.

The Brothers Osbourne be like… pic.twitter.com/vWrKi0xDTf — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) November 28, 2019

My apologies to @brothersosborne. As soon as I plugged in my electric turkey fryer the breaker tripped and caused a power outage in my house and in Detroit. You all handled it like champs boys!! #HappyThanksgiving #Lions #Bears #NFL — Eddie (@ProducerEddie) November 28, 2019

That’s how pros handle technical difficulties! Now, someone get these guys some Oberon (and probably Bourbon) Well done, @brothersosborne https://t.co/LEdp7vh18P — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) November 28, 2019

Watch the announcers hilariously run out of things to talk about during the mishaps above, via Fox Broadcasting.

