comScore

WATCH LIVE: MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

WATCH: Announcers Hilariously Chatter Their Way Through Lions-Bears Halftime Mishap

By Charlie NashNov 28th, 2019, 3:00 pm

A power outage cut short a performance from the Brothers Osborne during the halftime show of the Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears NFL game on Thursday, just moments after the musical duo had started playing.

The outage cut the lights, a projector, microphones, and even a live recording of the show, though the incident was captured by members of the audience with their phones.

However the power eventually came back, and the Brothers Osborne completed their performance.

Brothers Osborne started to trend on Twitter following the incident as social media users reacted to the outage.

Watch the announcers hilariously run out of things to talk about during the mishaps above, via Fox Broadcasting.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: