WATCH: Announcers Hilariously Chatter Their Way Through Lions-Bears Halftime Mishap
A power outage cut short a performance from the Brothers Osborne during the halftime show of the Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears NFL game on Thursday, just moments after the musical duo had started playing.
Power goes out on Brothers Osborne during the Halftime show. pic.twitter.com/8i6soPSuQf
— Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 28, 2019
The outage cut the lights, a projector, microphones, and even a live recording of the show, though the incident was captured by members of the audience with their phones.
The #Lions halftime show went as expected 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/2G7ksfXwcH
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 28, 2019
However the power eventually came back, and the Brothers Osborne completed their performance.
Some #countrymusic with @brothersosborne @lions halftime show @lions #DTW pic.twitter.com/LVV6UzaZ4w
— Gail Robertson (@GailNow) November 28, 2019
Brothers Osborne started to trend on Twitter following the incident as social media users reacted to the outage.
The Brothers Osbourne be like… pic.twitter.com/vWrKi0xDTf
— Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) November 28, 2019
The power just blew during the @brothersosborne performance
This is awkward #Thanksgiving #CHIvsDET #Halftime
— Lunchbox (@RadioLunchbox) November 28, 2019
My apologies to @brothersosborne. As soon as I plugged in my electric turkey fryer the breaker tripped and caused a power outage in my house and in Detroit. You all handled it like champs boys!! #HappyThanksgiving #Lions #Bears #NFL
— Eddie (@ProducerEddie) November 28, 2019
Loved how chill @brothersosborne were up there
Handled it like champs #MacysThanksgivingDayParade #CHIvsDET #Halftime
— Lunchbox (@RadioLunchbox) November 28, 2019
That’s how pros handle technical difficulties! Now, someone get these guys some Oberon (and probably Bourbon)
Well done, @brothersosborne https://t.co/LEdp7vh18P
— cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) November 28, 2019
Watch the announcers hilariously run out of things to talk about during the mishaps above, via Fox Broadcasting.
