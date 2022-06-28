Watch As Tipsy Charles Barkley Attempts First TikTok: ‘I Want To Be in This Tik Thing’

Charles Barkley may not remember making his first TikTok, but it certainly was legendary.

In the video uploaded late last week by TikTok user Marika Bouchard who goes by the username @tootallmika, she appears to enlist the help of a tipsy Barkley in filming a video for her but he quickly hijacks the idea.

“Excuse me. Can you take a video of me right now?” she asked Barkley, handing him the phone.

“What do you need me to do?” he asked as he shakily help up the camera. “Wait, can I get in myself in it?”

“Do you wanna do a selfie?” she asked.

Barkley insisted on taking a selfie as he struggled to flip the camera lens around. “I want to do a selfie again. I’m not in the picture right now. This is just you.”

As the camera flips to front-facing, both Barkley and Bouchard are now in frame. “Hey, so how do I make this work for me? I want both of us to be in it,” Barkley insisted.

“Hey, I want both us to be in it. This is, this is a — this is a TikTok? I want to do a TikTok where we both in it,” he continued as Bouchard could no longer contain her laughter.

“Hey, I want to be in this Tik thing. I want to be in this with you,” Barkley repeated.

“Yeah, we got this. We got it,” Bouchard laughed as she retrieved her phone.

