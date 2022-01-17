A first-round match in the Australian Open was temporarily interrupted when a ball kid collapsed on the court and received immediate assistance from both players in the match.

Argentinian player Federico Delbonis was playing against Spain’s Pedro Martinez, were engaged in a tight first set that had gone to tie break when the unidentified ball kid collapsed. A camera focused on Martinez showed him noticing the collapsed attendant and rushing to his or her aid, joined by Delbonis.

The Twitter account for Australia’s Wide World of Sports tweeted the video with the message “take a bow. :clap::clap: Didn’t hesitate to help a ball kid who’d just collapsed in the heat.”

The courts during the Australian Open can become unbearably hot but it appears that the temperature was 23 degrees Celcius, which converts to a relatively mild 73.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Australia Open is probably delighted to be getting some different sort of attention in its first round after a massive international controversy popped up over top-rated Novak Djokovic and his now-denied Australian Visa due to not having received the Covid-19 vaccination.

Watch above via WWOS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com