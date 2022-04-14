WATCH: Australian Rugby Streaker Gets Folded Like A Lawn Chair By Security

Rugby is one of the toughest sports in the world as massive men and women look to tackle one another as violently as possible to prevent the opposition from scoring. You would think that a fan of the game would know better than to get involved with the violence on the pitch, but think again.

Over the weekend, a woman later identified as Javon Johnson rushed the field during a National Rugby League game between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels Saturday before she got absolutely plummeted by the security staff.

Johnson, sporting only her bra and some jeans, rushed the field with arms held high as she initially avoided two security guards before the third one finally got to her.

Ouch, that had to hurt.

The video was uploaded on TikTok by Johnson herself as she explained that this was a lifelong dream of hers, captioning the post, “When you run the whole field & then get absolutely destroyed…. I told ya I was guna do it.”

Johnson was in good spirits after the tackle, telling Australia’s Seven News that there were no hard feelings about the vicious tackle.

“I got what I deserved. He [the security guard] was doing his job,” she said.

The streaker later went on local radio and explained her involvement with the sport and the overall adrenaline rush the streak provided.

“I know exactly what I did. It’s been a bucket list thing and when your friends say, ‘I dare you to do it,’ you don’t actually think you’re going to do it,” Johnson stated. “It was such a surreal, out-of-body experience. It’s the adrenaline of the crowd.”

“I used to play AFL and rugby and I have three brothers,” she added. “So getting tackled was not a problem. The tackle was honestly fine, it was more how much air I got.”

Not everyone felt the same way though. Johnson’s boyfriend actually dumped her after seeing the antics on social media, calling her an “idiot” and a “disgrace,” she said.

Double ouch.

At least Johnson fulfilled her lifelong dream and got some infamy in the process. Silver lining?

