WATCH: Black Lab Does Something No Human Could Do at the Olympics — Keep Up With Gold Medal-Winning Swimmer Caeleb Dressel

The fastest swimmer in the world, US Olympian Caeleb Dressel is fresh off an incredible performance at the Tokyo Games, winning five gold medals.

With seven gold total golds from two Olympic games, Dressel is already back in the pool, training at the University of Florida. Trying to find formiddable competition to train against, Dressel was joined by his very talented black lab, Jane.

Known for his ability to spring off the blocks with a perfect dive and glide to start every race, Dressel appears to have taught Jane similar form. Perched on the springboard, Jane waited for Dressel’s signal before propelling into the pool and swimming an incredibly fast 25-meter race with perfect doggy paddle form.

“Someone check the time to 25, she’s built to float not for speed,” Dressel captioned the video. But I think the Olympian is selling Jane a little short, she’s fast.

Dressel won gold in two team relays, as well as individual events the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly. Doggy paddle is not yet an Olympic swimming stroke, but it’s not a farfetched add considering some of the unique competitions at the Summer Games.

