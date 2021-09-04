WATCH Bonkers Brawls at Football Games Shock MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross: ‘What is the Deal With Fans?’

Video of two recent brawls between fans at football games shocked MSNBC host Tiffany Cross, who asked Peacock host Michael Smith “What is the deal” with NFL fans throwing down in the stands.

On Saturday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, Ms. Cross hosted Mr. Smith, who co-hosts Brother From Another on NBC’s streaming platform, to discuss the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Cross told Smith “I’m really interested in the fan behavior,” and played video clips of two brawls that occurred at NFL stadiums in recent weeks. The first was from a late-August game in Pittsburgh, and the second was from a wild mid-August melee that took place when the Rams and Chargers met at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

“OK, Michael, that first video, I’m telling you, it would have been a problem, that smoke is not really invited,” Cross said with a laugh, the added “The second video, what is the deal with fans? Like, are we able to have football games?”

“It’s not just the fan behavior, but it’s also these mask mandates that are not really centralized. Some stadiums say you have to wear them, some don’t,” Cross said, and asked “How are you going to regulate this when they’re belligerent and drunk and eating? What do we expect this season?”

“Well, that remains to be seen because right now, NFL stadiums in particular are at full capacity,” and noted that several college and pro teams are asking for proof of vaccination.

“And the Raiders stadium is also offering vaccinations outside the stadium. And if you get in, you can wear a mask,” Smith said. “But you’re right, it’s going to be a mess, not to mention local and state policies that are going to influence this, because right now, its full capacity as we get deeper into this, this surge, they could end up starting to … limit the amount of people that can gather in various places.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

