An Atlanta Braves fan threw a drink at a Philadelphia Phillies fan at Tuesday afternoon’s National League Division Series game.

Major League Baseball kicked off their Division Series round on Wednesday afternoon, and the Braves and Phillies played in the first of four games played.

Two fans in Atlanta’s Truist Park had an altercation towards the end of the game.

A Braves fan appeared to have had enough of a Phillies fan’s antics. The Phillies fan was seated two rows behind the Braves fan at the end of the game. The Phillies fan stood up and yelled, to which he received a drink thrown in his direction by the Braves fan, and then the cup quickly followed after the drink itself.

The next cut of the video showed the fans rise from their seats when the game ended, and the Phillies fan began to yell at the Braves fan who walked out towards the isle. The Phillies fan began to wag his finger in the face of the Braves fan, to which he swatted the finger away from his face. The Braves fan climbed up one row up to get face to face with the Phillies fan.

“Do you want a fucking beatdown? Yes or no?” the Braves fan shouted. “Do you want it or not?”

Braves fans down bad 😭 pic.twitter.com/qiPvfG9F1Z — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) October 11, 2022

It is unclear whether or not the Braves fan decided to give the Phillies fan a beatdown or not. The Phillies did give beat the Braves in the game 7-6 to take a one game to none lead in the NLDS. The Division Series is a best of five series.

