WATCH: Braves Inform Contest Winner He’ll Be Team’s Next PA Announcer in Heartwarming Video

The Atlanta Braves informed a contest winner that he will become the team’s next public address announcer on a video call this week.

The Braves announced that after almost 500 submissions to become the next voice of Truist Park, they were down to three finalists. Kevin Kraus, Chris Litton, and Larry Gardner were voted on by fans on Atlanta’s social media platforms to determine the winner.

On Friday, the Braves radio play-by-play announcer Ben Ingram called Kraus on a video call to get one more audition from him. Ingram asked Kraus to mock announce starting pitcher Spencer Strider as starting pitcher and then Strider showed up on the video call.

“That was good, but I would like to see you try that with a little more inflection like this,” Strider said. “Now announcing for your Atlanta Braves, Kevin Kraus! Congratulations on being the next PA announcer for your Atlanta Braves.”

According to Atlanta, Kraus served as the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate’s public address announcer for the last 10 years. He also served as a PA announcer at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United.

Now, just like every Major League Baseball player who has made it, Kraus has got the call to go to the Big Leagues.

“Thank you very much, Spencer,” Kraus said. “That was amazing!”

Kraus admitted he was in the middle of work when Ingram and Strider decided to break the news to him.

“You’re going to make me ugly cry in my office,” he said.

After Ingram informed Kraus that he beat almost 500 people for the job, he continued to hold back tears of joy.

“I’m excited to see you too,” Kraus said. “I’m so looking forward to it. It’s going to be great. This is a dream come true.”

The Braves’ first home game is on April 6th against the San Diego Padres.

Watch above via @Braves on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com