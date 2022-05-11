WATCH: Brooklyn Nets GM Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving After Admitting ‘The Culture Isn’t What It Once Was’

As we all know the Brooklyn Nets had a tumultuous season in 2022. From mask mandates to players being in and out of the lineup due to injury or trades or whatnot, this season did not go as planned for the pre-season finals favorite, after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The early exit from the playoffs allows organizations to wrap up their season exit interviews early, with Nets general manager Sean Marks doing just that Wednesday as he was bombarded with questions about the future of the organization and whether controversial star Kyrie Irving will be a part of it.

Here’s what he had to say.

Are the Nets committed to Kyrie Irving long-term? "He has some decisions to make on his own. We're looking for guys that want to be something bigger than themselves, play team basketball, and be available. That goes for Kyrie and everybody here." pic.twitter.com/yRoLbayv8Z — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) May 11, 2022

“He has some decisions to make on his own,” Marks said, hinting at his impending player option. “We’re looking for guys that want to be something bigger than themselves, play team basketball, and be available. That goes for Kyrie and everybody here.”

Hmm…sounds very noncommittal from Marks about Irving’s potential long-term fit with the franchise, very interesting indeed.

These comments come after Nets reporter(and the person asking the question in the video) Nick Friedell of ESPN relayed that the organization is looking to revamp its’ culture in the offseason.

Sean Marks says a focus for the summer is getting the Nets’ culture stronger. “Did we take a step back? Without a doubt. The culture isn’t what it once was.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 11, 2022

“The culture isn’t what it once was,” Marks said, according to Friedell.

These remarks come only a day after Irving was seen mocking haters during a twitch stream of GTA V, labeling them as “cockroaches”.

Now to be clear, I do not expect Irving to go anywhere this offseason and neither does local media covering the team day-in day-out. Kyrie and Kevin Durant have said multiple times that the pair is there for the long run. But the thought is intriguing: where could Kyrie go? What’s his value on the trade market?

Kyrie isn’t going anywhere. If he isn’t a Net next year, I would be beyond surprised. But today’s quotes from Sean Marks regarding availability are still very notable. — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) May 11, 2022

Kyrie Irving scrolling his timeline and seeing Sean Marks comments about his future with the Nets. pic.twitter.com/IMrNlYKuGb — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 11, 2022

But again this is all speculation and the prospect of former No.1 overall pick Ben Simmons joining the team next season should make the load a bit easier for Irving and Durant to carry. But again, the premise of a trade is intriguing and one to monitor as we get closer to the start of NBA free agency.

