WATCH: Brooks Koepka Incensed by Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘Bullsh*t’ As Heated Golfing Rivalry Surges in Leaked Video

The feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau has been brewing since at least 2019 and seems to have reached a new level at the PGA Championship.

Just the mere sight of DeChambeau angers Koepka as proven by a leaked video from last weekend. As Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis is setting up a post-round interview, Koepka can be seen giving off an overly dramatic eye roll. Koepka then starts to answer a question from Lewis, before needing to pause and contain his frustration as DeChambeau walks by.

DeChambeau appears to say something as he passes behind Koepka. Social media believes the 2020 U.S. Open champion says, “just gotta start it on the right line” as Koepka talks about his putting, but that is unconfirmed. What is confirmed, was Koepka becoming irritated by the presence of DeChambeau.

The disdain he has for Bryson is the best thing going in golf these days. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1bwMkUx0iy — Ryan (@RJWinfield) May 25, 2021

“Sometimes, um – I f*cking, I lost my train of thought,” Koepka said. “Hearing that bullsh*t.”

Golf Channel didn’t air the interview, but a source leaked the video late Monday night.

The disdain between both golfers goes back to at least 2019, when Koepka complained about DeChambeau’s “embarrassing” slow pace of play. It continued the next year when DeChambeau returned to the tour noticeably bulked up and Koepka trolled him with a steroid tweet.

Just when we thought Koepka didn’t have enough personality to be the next face of golf, DeChambeau stepped up and squeezed the emotion out of him. The Koepka-DeChambeau feud is exactly what golf needs to attract a younger audience and stop relying so heavily on a 50-year-old Phil Mickelson and an injury ravaged Tiger Woods.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]