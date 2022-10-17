WATCH: Bubba Wallace Shoves Fellow Driver in Heated Altercation Following Brutal Wreck

Bubba Wallace shoved Kyle Larson after a wreck which took them both out of Sunday’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motorspeedway.

Larson tried to make a pass on Wallace and Kevin Harvick as they headed into a turn, but Larson brought too much speed into the corner with him, which caused him to slide up the track. Larson got door-to-door with Wallace, which caused Wallace to hit the wall.

After Wallace hit the wall, he followed Larson down to the bottom of the track and hooked the right rear of Larson’s car, which caused him to come across the racetrack and hit the wall. Wallace also wrecked, and both were unable to continue to race.

Both cars stopped on the front stretch of the racetrack, and both drivers got out of their vehicles. Wallace approached Larson and began to shove Larson while still at his car. Wallace got a few more shoves in at Larson before he stopped, and NASCAR officials got to the drivers.

Both drivers met with NBC reporters to explain what happened on the racetrack and what followed the crash.

Wallace was asked about the message he wanted to send Larson by the shoves he gave him that followed the wreck.

“He knows what he did was wrong,” Wallace said. “He wanted to question what I was doing; he never cleared me.”

Larson emerged from the medical center and told his side what had happened. He was asked if retaliation at the high speeds they raced at was acceptable.

“I think with everything that’s been going on here lately with head injuries, and all of that, fractured ligaments, I don’t think it’s probably the right thing to do,” Larson added. “We’ve all done it, maybe not all of us, but I have let the emotions get the most of me before too.”

‘@KyleLarsonRacin addressed Bubba Wallace’s move and if he thinks it was retaliation. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/sDVDXJTDxU — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

