A fan at the Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots playoff game Saturday night threw a sex toy on the field in the direction of a Patriots player.

The incident happened during the third quarter of Buffalo’s 47-17 rout of New England. After New England’s Kendrick Bourne caught a three-yard touchdown pass to draw the Patriots to within 33-9, the fan hurled the object into the end zone, nearly hitting Bourne with it.

Bourne immediately pointed out the object to the referee, and gestured toward the crowd in an effort to signal where the flying projectile came from.

This, evidently, is something of a tradition in Buffalo during Bills games against their hated rival New England. SB Nation chronicled a number of similar incidents from years past during Bills-Patriots matchups in Orchard Park, NY. A 2018 incident resulted in a man being arrested for throwing a sex toy on the field.

Bills fans are widely considered to be among the most rowdy in the NFL, and routinely attempt dangerous stunts during pregame tailgates. As such, it’s hardly a shock that the team’s first home playoff game with full attendance since 1996 — played in primetime with single digit temperatures — would lead to some wild fan behavior.

