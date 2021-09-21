A fight broke out, Tuesday, at a news conference held to promote a fight.

In what was a wild skirmish at the Beverly Hilton in L.A., Canelo Alvarez — widely considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in all of boxing — traded blows with Caleb Plant, who he is due to meet inside the ring later this year.

The heated scrap broke out when the two fighters were posed in front of one another for a photo op. Alvarez gave Plant a hard shove — nearly knocking him down. Plant retaliated by uncorking a left hook — which Alvarez somehow managed to dodge. Then, the pound-for-pound king fired back with a left-right combination to the head.

Heated face off here before the #CaneloPlant press conference 🤯😳 Streaming live: https://t.co/mIPZRjJbFo pic.twitter.com/7WXH6hAQu6 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 21, 2021

Scuffles at press conferences are a long-established boxing tradition. But seldom do they actually get violent. This one did — as a photo taken by Greg Beacham of the AP shows Plant suffered a cut under his eye.

Caleb Plant has a bandage on the small cut under his right eye from his exchange with Canelo Álvarez. He got cut on the cheek by his sunglasses when Canelo countered his swing. pic.twitter.com/lqQ8D225Jk — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) September 21, 2021

The two super middleweights do it for real in Las Vegas on Nov. 6. Here’s hoping the fight delivers as much action as the presser.

