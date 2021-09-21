WATCH: Canelo Alvarez and Future Opponent Come to Blows in WILD Brawl at Press Conference

By Joe DePaoloSep 21st, 2021, 5:32 pm
 

Canelo Alvarez Fights With Opponent at News Conference

A fight broke out, Tuesday, at a news conference held to promote a fight.

In what was a wild skirmish at the Beverly Hilton in L.A., Canelo Alvarez — widely considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in all of boxing — traded blows with Caleb Plant, who he is due to meet inside the ring later this year.

The heated scrap broke out when the two fighters were posed in front of one another for a photo op. Alvarez gave Plant a hard shove — nearly knocking him down. Plant retaliated by uncorking a left hook — which Alvarez somehow managed to dodge. Then, the pound-for-pound king fired back with a left-right combination to the head.

Scuffles at press conferences are a long-established boxing tradition. But seldom do they actually get violent. This one did — as a photo taken by Greg Beacham of the AP shows Plant suffered a cut under his eye.

The two super middleweights do it for real in Las Vegas on Nov. 6. Here’s hoping the fight delivers as much action as the presser.

Watch above, via Showtime.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo