WATCH: Carolina Panthers Fans Are Moments Away From Brawl Before Wide Receiver D.J. Moore Steps In To Deescalate

Panthers player D.J. Moore took matters into his own hands when he observed a few fans getting into a heated argument in the stands.

Thursday night, fans of the Carolina Panthers gathered at Bank of America Stadium to participate in the team’s annual Fan Fest. The event is designed for fans to get up close and personal access with the team as they watch a live practice.

As the event came to a close, two fans got into a heated argument in the stands nearest to the field. As friends and bystanders yelled for them to calm down and attempted to pull them away, an unexpected referee leaped onto the barrier of the seats, wide receiver D.J. Moore.

In a video circulating Twitter via EL Grande Gato, Moore can be seen attempting to deescalate the situation asking the two men to calm down, while fans cheered him on.

A video with a different angle, provided by Twitter user Tony Salazar, shows Moore talking with the two men as his teammates pass by on their way to the locker room.

Moore spoke with the men at length before they can be seen shaking hands in a possible reconciliation.

Listen above via EL Grande Gato on Twitter.

