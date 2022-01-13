WATCH: CBS Sports Network Has Epic Blunder at Literally the Worst Possible Moment in a Basketball Game

CBS Sports Network was set up for the perfect ending to their college basketball broadcast Wednesday night and they blew it with a brutal glitch.

During a one possession game between Colorado State Rams and Utah State Aggies with seconds remaining, CBS Sports Network sent out a tweet calling all college basketball fans to watch the end of an exciting broadcast. For those that took the network up on the offer, they were epically disappointed.

Shortly after the tweet, Colorado State extended their lead to three points, but with 2.2 seconds remaining on the clock, the Aggies still very much had an opportunity to steal the game. Unfortunately, the audience wouldn’t get to see it play out.

CBS Sports Network froze at the worst possible moment of a basketball game, sending the broadcast into commercial and not returning until minutes after the game was over. Colorado State beat Utah State 77-72. Some basketball fans admittedly only watch the final minutes or seconds of a game and CBS Sports Network’s glitch took those viewers from their one joy in hoops.

The poor timing was right up there with the infamous 1968 “Heidi Bowl,” an AFL game between the Jets and Raiders, interrupted by NBC’s preordered showing of Heidi. It won’t have the same lasting effect because Utah State couldn’t complete the comeback, whereas the Raiders did in the Heidi Bowl. But it was an inopportune broadcasting gaffe, nonetheless.

