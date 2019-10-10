#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

A champion boxer is recovering in a Dallas hospital, after surviving an absolutely horrific car crash.

Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. — the No. 5 ranked pound-for-pound boxer in the world by ESPN — was involved in a one-car crash at approximately 3:00 a.m. Thursday in Downtown Dallas. In the security camera footage above, posted by J.D. Miles — a reporter for CBS Dallas station KTVT — you can see Spence’s Ferrari flip over multiple times. Spence, according to a statement from Dallas police, was the only passenger in the vehicle. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

Miraculously, Spence is expected to be ok. Miles reports that Spence suffered broken teeth in the accident, but otherwise figures to make a complete recovery.

#Breaking Encouraging news about Welterweight Champion Boxer Errol Spence Jr. Sources say he suffered broken teeth but is expected to recover after rolling his Ferrari early this morning near Downtown Dallas. Sources say he could face a DWI charge based on the investigation pic.twitter.com/4IPhIcO0ya — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

In the post Floyd Mayweather-era of boxing, Spence has established himself as one of the sport’s most popular attractions. And at 26-0, fresh off a career signature victory over Shawn Porter on Sept. 28, the possibilities figured to be endless for Spence — with several potentially lucrative bouts potentially in the offing, including a possible meeting with Manny Pacquiao.

