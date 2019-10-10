comScore

WATCH: Champion Boxer Errol Spence Jr. Survives Absolutely Insane Ferrari Crash

By Joe DePaoloOct 10th, 2019, 4:27 pm

A champion boxer is recovering in a Dallas hospital, after surviving an absolutely horrific car crash.

Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. — the No. 5 ranked pound-for-pound boxer in the world by ESPN — was involved in a one-car crash at approximately 3:00 a.m. Thursday in Downtown Dallas. In the security camera footage above, posted by J.D. Miles — a reporter for CBS Dallas station KTVT — you can see Spence’s Ferrari flip over multiple times. Spence, according to a statement from Dallas police, was the only passenger in the vehicle. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

Miraculously, Spence is expected to be ok. Miles reports that Spence suffered broken teeth in the accident, but otherwise figures to make a complete recovery.

In the post Floyd Mayweather-era of boxing, Spence has established himself as one of the sport’s most popular attractions. And at 26-0, fresh off a career signature victory over Shawn Porter on Sept. 28, the possibilities figured to be endless for Spence — with several potentially lucrative bouts potentially in the offing, including a possible meeting with Manny Pacquiao.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: