WATCH: Charles Barkley Talks About ‘Banging’ And Shaq Can’t Stop Laughing

Sometimes sports hosts and personalities can have their words misinterpreted the wrong way which is exactly what happened to Charles Barkley Thursday night on NBA on TNT.

The misinterpretation happened as Chuck and the crew were discussing Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green, specifically their defensive differences as Green “braces” and Jokic “bangs”, according to Barkley.

“That’s not what Draymond is doing. Draymond is bracing and Joker, instead of going around him, he’s banging and banging and banging. When a guy is banging you, you spin off of him. That was the worst defenders to play against actually because if you can feel their body, come on,” Barkley stopped explaining, looking over at Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith giggling.

“You way out of order right now,” Smith said.

“I didn’t say nothing,” Shaq said, still laughing.

“You didn’t need to,” Ernie Johnson chimed in, taking the show to break.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what O’Neal and Smith were referring to, as the funny moment caught the eye of a few spectators, including a professor at Temple University who heard the same thing the ex-NBA players did.

I’m a child 🤣 pic.twitter.com/khc2KZFrS4 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 22, 2022

“I’m a child,” Marc Lamont Hill captioned the video, adding a laughing emoji.

Poor Chuck, the former big man has been through a lot this week. From Scott Hastings threatening him with Hulk Hogan references to now this unfortunate incident. Bad week for Barkley.

