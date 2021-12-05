WATCH: Chicago Bears Fan Has Epic Struggle With a Poncho in Massive Wind

Okay, we’ve all been there. You’re outside, the weather’s super-gross, and in the middle of it all, you somehow wind up in a confounding, super awkward situation that you’ve got no choice but to struggle through it.

Well on Sunday, that happened to a Chicago Bears fan who was having a really tough time with his poncho.

Late in the first quarter of Chicago’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, a Bears fan in the upper deck of Soldier Field was caught on camera struggling to get his poncho on correctly — with blustering winds make the task borderline impossible. Even though we’ve seen this kind of thing happen before, videos of the scene made their way to the Twitterverse, where a great many sports watchers were highly amused.

Guy is getting absolutely smoked by this poncho pic.twitter.com/ib3vLsA5El — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) December 5, 2021

I did not think a poncho needed to come with instructions https://t.co/59NvE7nI4f — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 5, 2021

We need an update whether this poor guy finally got his poncho on. https://t.co/WdzumDzn7q — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) December 5, 2021

Always find the head hole first, before you put on the poncho. Work your way out from there. Good luck out there. https://t.co/UUCVBh34r0 — Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) December 5, 2021

Some say he’s still trying to put that poncho on to this day — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) December 5, 2021

Guess they call it the Windy City for a reason.

Watch above.

