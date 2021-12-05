WATCH: Chicago Bears Fan Has Epic Struggle With a Poncho in Massive Wind

By Ken MeyerDec 5th, 2021, 4:25 pm
 

Okay, we’ve all been there. You’re outside, the weather’s super-gross, and in the middle of it all, you somehow wind up in a confounding, super awkward situation that you’ve got no choice but to struggle through it.

Well on Sunday, that happened to a Chicago Bears fan who was having a really tough time with his poncho.

Late in the first quarter of Chicago’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, a Bears fan in the upper deck of Soldier Field was caught on camera struggling to get his poncho on correctly — with blustering winds make the task borderline impossible. Even though we’ve seen this kind of thing happen before, videos of the scene made their way to the Twitterverse, where a great many sports watchers were highly amused.

Guess they call it the Windy City for a reason.

Watch above.

