WATCH: Chris “Mad Dog” Russo LOSES HIS MIND and Nearly Rolls Off the Couch During Epic NFL Tirade

At 61-years-old, legendary sports radio host Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo might not always be able to understand the modern-day athlete, but he has plenty of appreciation for history.

While current NFL rules encourage electric offense as quarterbacks throw touchdown passes with ease, younger fans might be quick to wonder how a Hall-of-Fame player like Terry Bradshaw compiled a putrid career completion percentage of 51.9. But don’t worry, Russo is here to school those fans on his SiriusXM radio show.

“Did Manning go up against those guys?” Russo asked after rattling off defensive players from nearly a half-century ago. “Where you ran over the middle, they clotheslined you and KNOCKED YA OUT. And concussed ya. ANYBODY?!”

Russo is determined not to let the legacies of Bradshaw, Roger Staubach, Bob Griese and Fran Tarkenton get killed off by the ballooned statistics that even an average quarterback is capable of compiling in 2021.

“Who gave you late hits all the time. WHO DESTROYED OFFENSES!” Russo continued, preaching the tenacity of old era NFL defenses. “MALLED RUNNING BACKS! Sent you to the hospital! Any of these defenses do that today? THAT’S WHO BRADSHAW WENT UP AGAINST!”

It can be frustrating for Russo, as he continues his successful run as a sports radio host in his 60s. He hopes to build a younger audience than the one he started with at WFAN more than three decades ago. But that younger audience doesn’t care about his bread and butter of remembering sports history.

Every so often, Russo’s frustration with young sports fans reaches its max, forcing the famed iconic radio host to explode and hit the reset button.

“And I got you guys knocking these quarterbacks?” Russo asked. “OH MY…you guys with your football here in 2020. YOU DON’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT IT!”

