WATCH: Chris Paul Loses His Mind With Young Fan Who Allegedly Put Hands On His Family

Mother’s Day this year was not a day to remember for one mother and her son after being escorted out of American Airlines Center in Dallas Sunday after the latter allegedly pushed members of Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul’s family.

Video captured by Dallas Texas TV shows the youthful fan, possibly underaged, being escorted by arena security as Paul is heard yelling at the young man, having to be held back by coaches and players from going full Ron Artest on the kid.

Take a look as Paul becomes unglued on the young Dallas fan.

Someone was escorted out of AAC after allegedly putting hands on one of Chris Paul’s family members pic.twitter.com/Z7UhGsHV59 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 9, 2022

“Hey, I’ll see you later,” Paul yells at the kid as he is restrained by coaches.

Obviously not a good look for both Paul and the fan but the story evolved after the game when ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that several members of Paul’s entourage, including his wife and mother, had been harassed and pushed throughout the game.

Paul made sure the harassment was on full display Sunday night, taking to Twitter to voice his feelings on the incident.

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 8, 2022

The Dallas Mavericks also released a statement on the incident, stating that: “It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

If the allegations are true, and what would Paul gain here from lying, this is a terrible look for Mavericks fans and sets a precedent for change across the league. This can’t happen, especially on Mother’s Day of all days.

But retrospectively, Paul telling a fan “I’ll see you later” is clearly an unacceptable threat. That is bush league stuff from the former NBAPA president, whose emotions and frustrations from the game, got the best of him.

