Christian Pulisic is considered by most to be the best American soccer player currently, and lost in a sea of quality tv options last night was his third goal against Panama last night which evoked Arsenal legend, Dennis Bergkamp.

There was a LOT happening last night on television, and while many were likely tuned into the Oscars or the last Elite Eight game in which the cinderellas story of Saint Peter’s magical run come to an end, there was a crucial World Cup qualifying match between the US team and Panama.

Team USA desperately needed a win to avoid going to Costa Rica on Wednesday and getting a very challenging away win against a team also vying for a World Cup invitation. Fortunately for the US team, it was a blow-out, winning in a decisive fashion 5-1. Pulisic had scored two goals on penalty kicks prior, but his third and final goal deserves a bit of amplification.

Pulisic took a cross from the vastly underappreciated left back Jedi Robinson with a lovely touch that allowed him to spin around, eventually nutmeg his defender then place the ball in the lower right corner for a goal that actually supports the meme that he is the “Lebron James of soccer.”

After the goal, commentator Stu Holden called it “filth of the highest order,” which is a turn of phrase sure to become part of the US soccer lexicon.

Watch above via FS1.

