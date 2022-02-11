WATCH: Clemson Guard Ejected for One of the Most Disturbingly Reckless Fouls in College Basketball History

Duke earned their 20th win of the season Thursday night in South Carolina, but the game was overshadowed by one of the most reckless fouls in college basketball history.

Late in the first half, Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. attempted a breakaway dunk, but he was violently slammed to the floor by Clemson’s David Collins in a frightening scene. Collins charged up the court with a full sprint and met Moore in the air, dangerously undercutting the Duke forward who tumbled to the ground.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski appeared livid as he ran onto the court along with players from both benches.

“He was parallel to the ground eight feet up in the air,” Coach K said of Moore after the game. “That was one of the most dangerous plays I’ve ever seen, and I’m not knocking Collins, but I’ve never seen a player look like that before.”

Thankfully, Moore escaped serious injury and was able to stay in the game, helping Duke to an 82-64 victory over Clemson. Officials ejected Collins for the reckless play, but before exiting the court, Clemson’s coach Brad Brownell brought him over to the Duke bench to apologize. Krzyzewski seemed to accept the gesture, embracing Collins with a hug before the Clemson guard went to the locker room.

Collins later issued an apology to Moore on social media.

“I was going to try to block it from behind but I was going too fast and I couldn’t stop,” Collins wrote on Instagram. “I realized I needed to stop when it was too late I never have been a dirty player never will I wish bro a healthy season … I have respect towards Duke and Clemson and I apologize to everybody for a reckless play I’m glad Wendell is okay.”

