Cleveland Browns fans were fired up for the season’s home opener on Sunday. So fired up that they couldn’t help a wild brawl from erupting in the Muni Lot, famed for housing pregame tailgates during football season.

The brawl began when two fans squared off, both looking like they gained their fight skills by using a 50 percent off coupon for a one-time consultation at their local MMA gym. After the two guys danced around with their fists flailing, others jumped in to break up the bout, accidentally launching the melee.

GO BROWNIES!

They fight with the same a level of skill that the Browns play football with…(runs into closet) pic.twitter.com/UEHHGL9CgG — Dallas (@59dallas) September 20, 2021

With about ten people or so standing in the center of the circle, pushing and shoving, the videographer rightly predicted, “there’s about to be a riot.” As haymakers began to get tossed, others were tagged into the brawl which eventually extended beyond its circular limits and took out a nearby ‘Happy Birthday’ tailgate setup.

With a group of people now on the ground, likely rolling around in birthday cake and snacks, the last few punches were thrown and peacemakers regained control of the lot. Every fan quickly remembered why they were there, declaring the end of the brawl by chanting ‘HERE WE GO BROWNIES’ in unison.

The Browns did not disappoint, topping the Houston Texans 31-21, led by Baker Mayfield who shook off a shoulder injury during what was a near-perfect performance on the afternoon.

