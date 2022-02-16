WATCH: College Basketball Coach Angrily Confronts Heckling Fan After Being Called ‘Traitor’

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard confronted a heckling fan Tuesday night, following his team’s 80-78 road win at Oklahoma.

Beard was on his way to the locker room after the final buzzer sounded, when he stopped short and stormed toward the crowd to confront an Oklahoma fan. The culprit of the confrontation was the fan yelling, “you’re a traitor” to Beard.

Last month, Beard dealt with an overly hostile crowd in Lubbock when the coach returned for the first time since spurning Texas Tech for their Big 12 rival Longhorns. The “you’re a traitor” line from one Oklahoma fan was nothing compared to the shouts of obscenities directed at Beard in Lubbock. But the coach was in no mood for any jeers Tuesday night in Oklahoma.

Strange moment after Texas’ win over the #Sooners. An OU fan yelled “Chris Beard you’re a traitor!” Beard almost left but returned to have a quick word with the fan. pic.twitter.com/HKEnTWNUzw — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) February 16, 2022

I’m not sure who looks worse in this video. Beard for getting offended after a kid yells “traitor” or the student for cowering after he was confronted by the coach. He very easily could have explained the “traitor” heckle by reminding Beard he ditched Texas Tech for Texas.

The exchange very much looked like a college kid getting a stern talking to by his elder. The fan appeared to take his scolding from Beard and waited until the head coach left before mumbling a response that was probably super cool to his friends.

The incident in Oklahoma continues what’s been a string of players and coaches confronting fans. Last week, an NBA assistant coach had to be restrained from going after a fan behind the bench. And last month, Carmelo Anthony furiously confronted Philadelphia fans who were calling him “boy.”

