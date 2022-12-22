WATCH: Commanders Player Brought To Tears After HC Ron Rivera Informs Him Of Pro Bowl Selection
Washington Commanders special teams player Jeremy Reaves was brought to tears after head coach Ron Rivera informed him that he was selected for the Pro Bowl.
The Commanders’ social media team set up cameras in Rivera’s office so fans could see the reactions of their favorite players after they were told they made the NFC’s Pro Bowl team.
Rivera informed defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and punter Tress Way that they all made the Pro Bowl, but he saved Reaves for last.
After Rivera informed Way that Reaves would also represent the Commanders at the Pro Bowl, Way begged Rivera to let him be in the room when he told Reaves of his selection.
“I want to be here when you tell him,” Way said. “I’ll hide, but can I be here when you tell Reaves?”
Rivera agreed and allowed Way to be in the room. The video showed Reaves as he walked into Rivera’s office. Rivera had his head down and tried to play it off as if he had terrible news to tell Reaves, but he quickly picked his head up and put his hand out.
“Congratulations,” Rivera told Reaves. “You’re the Pro Bowl special teams guy. You’re the starter. You earned it, young man! Everything you’ve done, and I know your mom would be proud.
Reaves began to cry and embraced a hug from Rivera as Way entered the office and gave Reaves a high-five and a hug. Way left the room after he gave Reaves his congratulations. Reaves turned his attention back to Rivera.
“Appreciate it, coach,” Reaves added.
“No, you earned it like I said,” Rivera answered. “I just appreciate you trusting me.”
“Always coach; I told you I’d run through a brick wall for you,” Reaves continued.
Reaves thanked Rivera again, and the two hugged one another again before Reaves left the office.
The video went viral on Twitter late Wednesday night, and Reaves seemed to still be as emotional as he was in the video.
Watch above via @Commanders on Twitter.
