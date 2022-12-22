WATCH: Commanders Player Brought To Tears After HC Ron Rivera Informs Him Of Pro Bowl Selection

Washington Commanders special teams player Jeremy Reaves was brought to tears after head coach Ron Rivera informed him that he was selected for the Pro Bowl.

The Commanders’ social media team set up cameras in Rivera’s office so fans could see the reactions of their favorite players after they were told they made the NFC’s Pro Bowl team.

Rivera informed defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and punter Tress Way that they all made the Pro Bowl, but he saved Reaves for last.

After Rivera informed Way that Reaves would also represent the Commanders at the Pro Bowl, Way begged Rivera to let him be in the room when he told Reaves of his selection.

“I want to be here when you tell him,” Way said. “I’ll hide, but can I be here when you tell Reaves?”

Rivera agreed and allowed Way to be in the room. The video showed Reaves as he walked into Rivera’s office. Rivera had his head down and tried to play it off as if he had terrible news to tell Reaves, but he quickly picked his head up and put his hand out.

“Congratulations,” Rivera told Reaves. “You’re the Pro Bowl special teams guy. You’re the starter. You earned it, young man! Everything you’ve done, and I know your mom would be proud.

Reaves began to cry and embraced a hug from Rivera as Way entered the office and gave Reaves a high-five and a hug. Way left the room after he gave Reaves his congratulations. Reaves turned his attention back to Rivera.

“Appreciate it, coach,” Reaves added.

“No, you earned it like I said,” Rivera answered. “I just appreciate you trusting me.”

“Always coach; I told you I’d run through a brick wall for you,” Reaves continued.

Reaves thanked Rivera again, and the two hugged one another again before Reaves left the office.

The video went viral on Twitter late Wednesday night, and Reaves seemed to still be as emotional as he was in the video.

Tress bro, why you got me like this again man😭 I love these dudes man! https://t.co/927BppNjhQ — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 22, 2022

I’m 35… I have a daughter on the way.. it’s the holiday season.. allergies.. and poked in the eye.. and all of that stuff Actual tears watching this… HELLLL YEAH pic.twitter.com/6URMjkW74p — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 22, 2022

Jeremy Reaves played at South Alabama. He went undrafted in 2018, and eventually signed with the Eagles. He has been a final roster cut each of the last four season, but finally made Washington’s 53-man roster this year. And now he’s in the Pro Bowl 🙏pic.twitter.com/C1Z5xnyQQg — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 22, 2022

This was awesome pic.twitter.com/sPcwvzN5U8 — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) December 22, 2022

The greatest video the Commanders have ever put out. pic.twitter.com/oHTzyJnLXj — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 22, 2022

I love this What an awesome moment pic.twitter.com/6PxNBjSiJa — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 22, 2022

When Ron Rivera tells Jeremy Reaves he made the Pro Bowl 🥹🥹🥹 What it’s all about 👏 (🎥 @Commanders)

pic.twitter.com/ChSQFGYdZt — PFF (@PFF) December 22, 2022

Only just saw this, watched it like 10 times already. Awesome stuff. Great reminder that there's humans behind the names on the jerseys. Rivera does a great job here and Tress Way's reaction to Reaves getting in is priceless https://t.co/Oz979aqenL — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 22, 2022

