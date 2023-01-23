WATCH: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Shoves Cameraman Following Loss

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shoved a cameraman following his team’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

After players and coaches from both teams shook hands at midfield following the 49ers’ 19-12 win, McCarthy walked off the field and headed toward the Cowboys’ locker room. He approached NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth Sports cameraman Noah Bullard, who filmed the Cowboys head coach, and as McCarthy walked past, he extended his right arm and shoved Bullard by his camera’s lens. Bullard stayed on his feet, but the view directly from the camera showed McCarthy did not want to be filmed after his team’s disappointing loss.

Bullard later said McCarthy apologized for the incident one-on-one.

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident. I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize,” Bullard wrote on Twitter.

The Cowboys’ head coach did not address the incident when he met with reporters at his press conference, but did admit the emotions were high.

“It’s very tough,” McCarthy said. “I’ve never prepared to have a talk after losing a game you feel you had opportunities to win and was confident going into. In those moments, you just have to be real and genuine.”

“It’s raw in the locker room right now,” McCarthy added. “This is not the time to pick apart.”

McCarthy just finished his third season as Cowboys head coach, and in the 2022-2023 Super Wildcard Weekend round, he got the organization its first road playoff win since 1992.

