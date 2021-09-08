WATCH: Crowd ERUPTS as Derek Jeter Shames Lone Baseball Writer Who Didn’t Vote Him Into the Hall of Fame

Derek Jeter’s baseball career was nearly perfect. He helped pile up World Series rings for the world’s most popular baseball team and he did it while handling himself perfectly on and off the field.

As great as Jeter was as a player and as fantastic as his baseball career was, the famous New York Yankee fell short in garnering a perfect compilation of Hall of Fame ballots from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Deserving of being a unanimous Baseball Hall of Famer, one lone writer excluded Jeter from their ballot, negating him of an honor that has been reached by Mariano Rivera and no one else. Jeter doesn’t forget.

During his Hall of Fame induction speech at Cooperstown Wednesday afternoon, Jeter showed off his grudge and shamed the lone writer who kept the shortstop from receiving the elite status.

“Thank you to the baseball writers, all but one of you, who voted for me,” Jeter said as the crowd erupted with laughter.

397 Baseball Writers’ Association of America writers voted on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot, Jeter’s first year of eligibility. 396 members voted for Jeter. The lone writer who did not has remained anonymous. But be confident that it was an old-time writer who followed a tired, but longstanding belief that you should never vote for a player on their first ballot.

