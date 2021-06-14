WATCH: Czech Republic’s Patrick Schick Scores INSANE Goal from Halfway Line in Euro 2020 Match Against Scotland

Czech Republic forward Patrick Schick has scored the goal of the Euro 2020 tournament thus far in just the 8th game, and it will take an incredible performance to outdo it.

The nearly impossible goal came in the 52nd minute of the first-round match against Scotland, and the Bayer Leverkusen forward launched a strike from just over the halfway line, catching the Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall out of position.

To fully appreciate the scale of this goal, check out the view shot from behind the Scotland goal:

Someone just scored the goal of the tournament at the Euros! 😮#SCOCZE pic.twitter.com/2vPM8zA5yA — Mokaya (@ekmokaya) June 14, 2021

How great a goal was this? Let’s hear from OptaJoe for context:

49.7 – Patrik Schick's second goal (49.7 yards) is the furthest distance from which a goal has been scored on record at the European Championships (since 1980). Ridiculous.#Euro2020 #CZE #SCOCZE pic.twitter.com/imssf0WAxj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2021

Schick’s audacious attempt caught nearly everyone off guard and gave the Czech Republic a 2-0 lead over a Scotland side who is playing without Kieran Tierney, who suffered a pre-game “niggle,” according to Scottish manager Steve Clark.

Euro 2020 saw a very scary incident over the weekend when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in the closing minutes of the first half of a match against Finland, and required CPR and a defibrillator to revive him. This highlight from the Euro 2020, however, is much more celebratory and reflective of the beautiful game.

