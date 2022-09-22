A Dallas Cowboys fan decided to ride his horse through a Walmart to celebrate the Cowboy’s win on Sunday.

In videos posted online, the fan can be seen in a Dak Prescott jersey while on the horse walking down different aisles. The horse had a fake unicorn horn, and its hair was also dyed to match the Cowboy’s colors.

“Just walked that som bitch around,” Pat McAfee described while he watched the video on Pat McAfee Show. “‘Scuse me I need to go to aisle seven to pick up the big balls of Cooper Rush.”

McAfee continued to give praise to Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones.

“What an unbelievable team the Cowboys have,” added McAfee. “That’s all because of Jerry Jones‘ marketing, because of how faithful they are, and how bought in they are.”

In a video, police seem to have stopped the man on a horse and questioned him about why he brought a horse into the store.

This Cowboy fan seemed to celebrate the fact that Dallas is (1-1) on the season and won with a backup quarterback. Then again Cowboy fans have not had much to celebrate over the last two decades.

