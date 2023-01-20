WATCH: Deion Sanders Warns Colorado Football Players to Treat Women With Respect or ‘That’s It, It’s Over’

University of Colorado Boulder head football coach Deion Sanders told his football players that they must respect women or they will be dismissed from the program.

In December, Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coaching job in Colorado. He made headlines in his first team meeting after he told players they should consider transferring to another school “because I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis [Vuitton].”

In a video posted on Wednesday, Sanders stood in front of his team with ten women on his staff beside him and told the players of Colorado football to show them respect.

“One thing I don’t condone is disrespect to a woman,” Sanders said. “And calling a woman out of her name. So when you pass by these beautiful young women, I don’t know if they grace you to call them by their name or their title. You find out.”

Coach Prime explained to the players, who were seated in auditorium-like seats, how he expected them to treat the women.

“Be courteous, be gracious, and be polite,” Sanders added.

His rules went beyond the football program and told the players if they mistreated a woman in their personal life, they would immediately get the boot from the football team.

“If there’s any dysfunction, obstruction with your girlfriend, fiancée, or whoever, with any abuse, that’s it, it’s over,” Sanders continued. “Don’t call me, don’t have your momma call me, don’t call Rick [George, Colorado’s Athletic Director]. It’s a wrap. You understand that? We gon’ respect our women wholeheartedly.”

Sanders thanked the ladies for standing next to him.

Coach Prime has had his critics, as well as his defenders, after he left an HBCU program for Colorado. Charles Barkley told Sanders’ nay-sayers to “shut the fuck up.”

Watch above via Barstool Sports.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com