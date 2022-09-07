WATCH: Detroit Lions Head Coach Pauses for 52 Excruciatingly Awkward Seconds When Asked How His Team Will Fare This Season

Head coaches usually express championship aspirations when asked how their team will perform the upcoming season.

But not Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who gave a long and awkward pause when asked by HBO’s Hard Knocks how the team will do in his second season.

When asked to complete the sentence in the season finale of the hit series’ training camp edition, which aired on Tuesday night, “The 2022 Detroit Lions will,” Campbell kept silent for 52 seconds as he was pondering an answer.

He then finally said there are a “number of ways I can go with that.” Following a few moments of more silence, Campbell said, “The 2022 Detroit Lions will be the team that can and will.”

A vague but humble answer from the coach of a team that was one of the worst in the NFL last season. The Lions will look to improve this season with new additions including 2022 first-round draft picks Aidan Hutchinson, an edge rusher, and Jameson Williams, a wide receiver.

The season finale included a visit to the Lions’ practice facility by superstar rapper Eminem, a longtime resident of the Detroit area, and the dreaded but necessary cuts by the Lions to get to the required 53-man roster.

Watch above.

