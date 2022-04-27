From beginning to end, this is one of the most comically absurd game-ending baseball plays you’ll ever see.

An utterly bizarre 30-second sequence on Tuesday night in Minnesota gave the home-standing Twins a wild 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and runners on first and second, Minnesota’s Miguel Sanó hit a screaming line drive to right field. Detroit outfielder Robbie Grossman appeared to have a play on it, but the ball went off the top of his glove and ran all the way to the wall.

Minnesota’s Trevor Larnach, the lead runner, was held at third base. But Sanó kept running past first, forcing Gio Urshela — who was at second — to keep going. It looked as though Minnesota had just gift wrapped the win for Detroit. Urshela was now caught in between second and third.

But Detroit catcher Eric Haase totally airmailed his throw to third, and the ball went all the way to the outfield — allowing both Larnach and Urshela to score, and giving the Twins an unfathomable 5-4 victory.

Asked by a reporter in the postgame if he’d ever seen anything quite like that before, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said simply, “no.”

“A mess of a ninth inning,” Hinch said.

To put it mildly.

Watch above, via Bally Sports North.

