WATCH: Draymond Green Ejected From Game A Day After Getting Fan Thrown Out

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green was ejected from Wednesday night’s game one day after he had a fan in Milwaukee thrown out.

On Tuesday night, Green got upset with a spectator and approached the officials and pointed toward a person in the crowd. The fan was removed, and the media asked Green what happened after the game. Green revealed that the fan threatened his life.

“Some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said Tuesday night. “I was this close to really going back. I just went back and told the official, and when I told the official what he said, he’s like, ‘oh, he got to get out of here.'”

Wednesday night, Green was the one who got ejected against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Indiana. Green was arguing with the officials as one of his teammates was ready to shoot a free throw. NBA official Tyler Ford blew his whistle, pointed at Green, and gave him his second technical foul of the night, which resulted in an automatic ejection.

Green had received his first technical foul on the play before when he fouled Pacers forward Bennedict Mathurin.

After his ejection, Green became visibly upset and started to yell at the referee and the players on the Pacers’ bench. As he walked away, he continued to shout at the officiating crew.

This was Green’s sixth and seventh technical fouls of the season. He led the NBA in technical fouls last season with 14.

In 27 minutes played, Green had one point with one assist and three rebounds.

The Warriors lost 127-119 and had their season record fall to (14-15) on the season. Warriors star Steph Curry left the game with a shoulder injury.

