WATCH: Eagles Coach Hilariously Roasts Reporter’s Skill in Defense of Quarterback’s Rebab Process

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni trolled a reporter at a press conference, comparing him — unfavorably — to star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts missed a game last Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys thanks to a shoulder injury. His status for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is still up in the air.

At a presser after practice on Wednesday, Sirianni was peppered with questions about Hurts’ body. He finally had enough of them after a reporter asked sarcastically if Hurts had a “superhero body.”

“What is this body heal stuff?” the incredulous reporter asked. “Is he like a superhero or something? How does his body heal differently from everybody else’s?”

Sirianni did what any annoyed person would do in that situation: compare the older reporter to the star athlete.

“If you and him went up and you guys shot baskets together, he’d whoop ya,” Sirianni said. “If you guys went out and you guys raced against each other, he’d whoop ya. If you guys went out and tried to throw the football and see who throw it more accurate or further, he’d whoop ya, and so his body heals faster than yours.”

Sirianni got a laugh from others in the room as he continued comparing the 24-year-old football star to the reporter.

“And he’s younger than you,” Sirianni added. “He eats probably better than you, and I’m just singling you out cause you asked your question.”

The Eagles coach ended his tirade with a little humility about his own fitness relative to Hurts.

“But that’s all of us in this room,” he concluded.

Watch above via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

