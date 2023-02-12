WATCH: Eagles Fans BOO NFLs Walter Payton Man of the Year, Dallas Cowboy Dak Prescott

Philadelphia Eagles fans booed the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, when he was announced at the Super Bowl.

Prior to the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL honored Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and the medical staff who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest after he made a tackle in early January.

Immediately following Hamlin’s appearance in Glendale, Arizona, the NFL honored Prescott, who won one of the league’s highest honors. The Walter Payton Man of the Year is given to the player who shows the most philanthropic commitment to his community. Prescott was officially given the award on Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

The Eagles fans gave Prescott a loud boo as he stepped on the field to be introduced in front of the crowd at State Farm Stadium. The Cowboys are known as one of the Eagles’ biggest rivals since they play each other twice a year within the NFL’s NFC East Division.

Eagles fans booing Dak while he was accepting the Walter Payton Man Of The Year award is fucking beautifullll 😂😂😂 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 12, 2023

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year award before the Super Bowl in Arizona. Eagles fans booing him. Dak laughs: “Philly fans.” pic.twitter.com/3R8Ofjon5X — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 12, 2023

Eagles fans booing Dak Prescott as he receives the Walter Payton Man of the Year award is peakkkkk eagles — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) February 12, 2023

Eagles fans booing Dak Prescott getting Man of the Year is the perfect fan response. no notes. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 12, 2023

Eagles fans booing Dak Prescott when he receives the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. (The fans have traveled well and remained on brand.) — Mitch Goldich 🐙 (@mitchgoldich) February 12, 2023

Watch above via Fox.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com