WATCH: Eagles Fans Pregame Super Bowl LVII By Flipping Parked Car

Philadelphia Eagles fans kicked off Super Bowl Sunday by flipping a parked car before their team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports’ Philly page, a group of rowdy Eagles fans surrounded a parked car in the street. The group lined up like they were linemen on the football field, ready for a snap, and decided to push up against the car. With the strength of the dozens of fans dressed in Eagles swag, they pushed the sedan onto its side, and the car rolled over onto the roof.

The crowd that packed the streets cheered, and then fans began to jump on top of the car.

This city is ready to win a championship @BarstoolTU pic.twitter.com/RJlviv8A5P — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 12, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, another video surfaced of Philadelphia officials greasing up the light poles along downtown streets with the anticipation of fans climbing them after the result of Super Bowl LVII. The city made similar preparations in 2018 after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

That ain’t gonna do shit. Go birds. https://t.co/PC8bS9bvGx — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 12, 2023

Watch above via @BarstoolPhilly on Twitter.

