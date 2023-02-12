WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Gets First Score of Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a run from the one-yard line for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVII.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the toss and decided to defer to the second half of the game, so the Eagles received the ball on the opening kick-off. Hurts led the Eagles’ offense right down the field, and after running back Kenneth Gainwell came up a yard short of scoring the first touchdown in the game, Philly lined up with first and goal on the Chiefs’ one-yard line.

Hurts received the snap and, in a rugby-like scramble, was pushed over the goal line for the touchdown. After a penalty was called on the Chiefs’ defense for offsides, the touchdown for Philly counted.

The touchdown and extra point gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

