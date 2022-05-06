Miracles do happen in sports, and Eintracht Frankfurt advancing to the Europa League Final for the first time since 1980, setting off all of Frankfurt into pandemonium as fans rushed the field to celebrate with their team is one of them.

The German side defeated West Ham 1-0 in Thursday’s second leg of the semi-finals, winning on aggregate 3-1, in front of the home fans as the Deutsche Bank Park was sent into hysterics postgame.

Take a look at the sheer chaos that went down Thursday night.

Frankfurt fans stormed the pitch to celebrate reaching the Europa League final for the first time since 1980 😲 (via @JanekSpeight) pic.twitter.com/BubLMluk6l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 5, 2022 Eintracht Frankfurt fans joined the players on the pitch after beating West Ham to reach the Europa League final 🥳 pic.twitter.com/H16uosbLoD — GOAL (@goal) May 5, 2022

Frankfurt fans have been known to be a rambunctious crowd in European competition, taking celebrations and fandom to the extreme with a few supporters or “ultras” as they’re called, ripping out seats in order to stand the whole match.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans ripped out seats from their own stadium so they could all stand 🏟 pic.twitter.com/9uQPOApIpF — GOAL (@goal) May 5, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt took down Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the quarterfinals and rewarded their fans with another thrilling tie in the semis, setting up a showdown with Rangers in Seville, Spain for the final.

The stadium set to host the cup final in Spain reportedly has 43,000 seats but after seeing the pandemonium from both clubs in the semis, they may need to add a few more seats for the ultras.

