WATCH: Emotional Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks Down in Tears After Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI was an epic wave of emotions for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham began the first Super Bowl appearance of his career with a first half touchdown, but the wide receiver’s game would come to a devastating halt after he suffered a significant knee injury in the second quarter.

The Rams helped lessen the blow of Beckham’s knee injury by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 and clinching the Super Bowl win. Shortly after the clock ran out on Cincinnati’s season, NBC cameras panned to Beckham, who could not contain his emotions.

Beckham’s knee injury forced him to watch the second half of the game from the sideline, but the win still appeared to be sweet for the 29-year-old. The polarizing wide receiver broke down in tears after he realized he was a Super Bowl champion.

Despite the injury, Beckham, who was acquired by the Rams midseason, was a significant contributor to their Super Bowl win.

Watch above via NBC

