Tyrrell Hatton’s second round performance at The Open Championship Friday featured a trifecta of unruly exploits.

Hatton was two over par for the tournament after an even second round, putting him in serious danger of missing the cut. Allowing his frustrations to get the best of him, Hatton ignored proper golf etiquette by snapping his club in half, giving the finger to a spectator and getting caught swearing by a hot mic. Have a day.

🚨TYRRELL HATTON WITH A MIDDLE FINGER ALERT🚨#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/CPAyKsKaN3 — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) July 16, 2021

After a double bogey on 11 despite a strong tee shot, Hatton was heard by the TV audience saying “absolute f*cking bollocks.” Then he flipped someone in the gallery the middle finger. And for his final performance of the day, Hatton snapped his gap wedge in half after a poor approach shot on 18.

Currently the 10th ranked golfer in the world, the 29-year-old Hatton has struggled in The Open throughout his career. A native of England, Hatton is on the verge of missing his sixth cut in nine tries at his home country’s PGA major.

Watch above via The Golf Channel

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com