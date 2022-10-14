Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi took time out of their show this week to honor two Bristol, Connecticut police officers who were shot and killed on Wednesday.

Bristol police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and officer Alex Hamzy, 34, lost their lives Wednesday night after they were shot and killed in the line of duty. The SportsCenter anchors paid tribute to the two officers during Thursday’s show.

ESPN’s main campus is located in Bristol, Connecticut.

“Local tragedy occurred late last night, a short distance from our studio, as two Bristol, Connecticut police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty,” Negandhi said.

“We at ESPN greatly appreciate the protection our local law enforcement provides us,” Duncan added. “We just wanted to take a moment to pay tribute to Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and officer Alex Hamzy. We offer our deepest sympathy to their families, and the entire Bristol community as it griefs its profound loss.”

DeMonte and Hamzy were killed when they responded to a 911 call for a possible domestic dispute between two siblings. According to police sources, the officers were ambushed when they responded to the call, a third officer was injured as well.

“Our community as been rocked,” Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said at a press conference.

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene, according to police.

Watch above via ESPN.

