WATCH: ESPN Broadcasters Disgustingly Eat Mayo Covered Macarons At Mayo Sponsored Bowl Game

ESPN broadcasters Anish Shroff and former NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler shockingly decided to dip their macarons in mayo at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl game.

As Friday’s game between Maryland and North Carolina State was set to kick off the second half in Charlotte, North Carolina, Shroff and Osweiler appeared on camera in the broadcast booth along with the Tubby, the mascot of Duke’s Mayo company. Shroff had a macaron in his hand. Then it happened. He dipped the sweet French cookie sandwich into the jar of mayonnaise!

“You give us your thoughts on the first half; I’m going to take one of these delicious macarons, and there’s only one way to do this,” Shroff said as he dipped the cookie into the mayo. “I need a lot of mayonnaise.”

“Anish has been dying for this moment in the football game!” Osweiler shouted as he began to recap the first half of the football game, maybe trying to avoid what was happening.

Undeterred, Shroff took a bite from the mayo-covered cookie. Enthusiasm turned to disgust as his teeth sank into what would have been a delicious confection, but was now an abomination of nature.

Osweiler continued to dissect the first half of the football game, but eventually it was his turn to try the mayo-drowned macaron.

Shroff held out the jar of mayo provocatively, offering Osweiler the sponsor’s condiment.

“Do you want some? Do you want to try it?” he asked.

“Sure, why not? We’re here,” Osweiler answered. “I am hungry.

Shroff tried his best to make the mayo-cookie sound appetizing as Osweiler threw caution to the wind and went for it.

“It’s pretty good; it’s actually good,” the play-by-play announcer said, shocking the world. “The macarons are really good. Put it in mayo, gives it a little twang.”

Shroff objected to how little mayo was on Osweiler’s cookie, and felt he should add more.

“Oh, come on, more than that. That’s not a lot,” he goaded.

The former NFL quarterback took a bite right before the game kicked off the second half, and the only comment he made about the combination was, “well… it’s interesting.”

Watch the drama unfold above via ESPN.

