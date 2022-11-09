WATCH: ESPN First Take Host Molly Qerim Draws a Pie Chart to Show Her Pay Gap With Stephen A. Smith … Who Still Insists He’s Underpaid

ESPN’s First Take took a wild turn Wednesday morning after host Molly Qerim used a pie chart to show her difference in salary compared to Stephen A. Smith‘s salary.

Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo and former NFL player Domonique Foxworthy got into a heated discussion about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ salary. Russo argued that Rodgers, who signed a three-year $150.815 million contract extension in March, cost the team the ability to sign good players because of the NFL’s salary cap, and he should have taken a pay cut.

Smith called out Russo, who said he makes $10,000 per appearance on First Take, because he did not believe Russo would take a pay cut.

“Mad Dog Russo would take less money?” Smith asked with a grin.

“I’m on the salary cap thing anyway!” Russo screamed. “I don’t have to worry about anybody else!”

Smith was unimpressed with Russo’s opinion.

“I don’t know about that Doggie,” Smith added.

Qerim quickly pivoted toward the pay gap between her and Smith. According to The Athletic, Smith reportedly makes $12 million a year from ESPN.

“I have to take a much-reduced salary so he can get paid!” Qerim said and pointed at Smith.

Smith caught Qerim in a stutter, and used that stumble to argue Qerim might not be painting the whole picture

“That’s the first time we’ve seen Molly fumble over her words!” Smith yelled. “Oh, please!”

But Qerim grabbed a piece of paper in front of her and drew a pie chart that showed her salary compared to Smith’s.

“There’s a big pie, and it’s like, ‘Molly, you get this little one percent slice, so we can pay Stephen A.,'” Qerim added and held up the piece of paper. “So here’s me on the pie, and there’s Stephen A.”

Smith stopped Qerim from her demonstration and doubled down on his claim that he does not get paid as much as he should.

“Actually, it’s the other way around,” Smith said. “It is me; it is me that is short of get paid. That’s all I’m saying.”

Foxworthy showed gratitude toward Smith.

“I appreciate Stephen A. for leaving a little bit left for me to get paid, thank you brother,” Foxworthy added.

Watch above via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com